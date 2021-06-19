Rahul Gandhi refuses to celebrate his 51st birthday

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, the Congress chief, turned 51 on Saturday. His staff and many leaders wished him on his birthday, which he has decided not to celebrate due to the Covid pandemic. Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, to Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. The Delhi Congress has determined to celebrate the day as ‘Sewa Diwas,’ and is providing face masks, medicine kits, and free meals to the poor within the capital.

For the occasion, the National College Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Congress’ college student wing, is organizing a free vaccination clinic, whereas the Youth Congress is distributing free ration to the needy. The Congress is celebrating the day by distributing free rations and other necessities to the poor and needy. Wishing their chief well-being and happiness on his birthday, the Congress said on Twitter, ‘We wish Shri Rahul Gandhi good health and happiness.’

Happy Birthday to our Visionary Leader Former Congress President Sh @RahulGandhi #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhiJi pic.twitter.com/jkQzwydo0c — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) June 19, 2021

Due to the second Covid wave and the unimaginable difficulties people are experiencing, Mr. Gandhi chose not to celebrate his birthday. According to the party, he has instead urged party workers to continue their aid work in India. On his birthday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wished the Wayanad MP good health and happiness. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, ‘Birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi ji. May you live a long and healthy life.’

‘On behalf of all of you, I wish my beloved brother Rahul Gandhi a very happy birthday and praise his selfless, untiring efforts to create an egalitarian India’. The Punjab chief minister was delighted with Rahul Gandhi’s onerous work and abiding commitment to serve the nation’s people. ‘Rahul Ji genuinely works for the benefit of the poor and downtrodden,’ he said. Stalin praised Rahul Gandhi for his commitment to the ethos of the Congress.’ As Baghel points out, it is not easy to face opposing tides, but, Rahul Gandhi is doing so and setting a good example by refusing to compromise.

Wishing my beloved brother @RahulGandhi on his birthday and I join others in praising his selfless, untiring work to establish an egalitarian India in every aspect. His commitment to the ethos of the Congress Party has been exemplary. pic.twitter.com/nvjMkbYDVP — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 19, 2021

‘To a real chief, who battles the challenges with fact, honesty, compassion and braveness. To a pacesetter for whom righteous means are as necessary because the purpose. Wishing Rahul Gandhi ji extra energy to maintain combating the great battle’,Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

Read more: Report: Masks, social distancing weakened children’s immune systems

AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal additionally wished Gandhi, saying, ‘You led the folks of India with love and sincerity during this tough year’. On Twitter, former prime minister and JD(S) president H. D. Devegowda said, ‘I hope he has a very happy birthday, and pray that the view of the world he holds will overwhelm the narrowness that surrounds us.’