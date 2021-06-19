State government cancels Class 12 examinations

Chandigarh: Punjab state government cancelled the Class 12 examinations. This was announced by State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will now declare the results as per the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Also Read: UAE imposes entry ban on passengers from three countries

‘ It was not possible for the education board to conduct the examinations due to the challenge posed by the coronavirus. As per the adopted formula, the PSEB will prepare the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in classes 10,11 and 12, respectively. n case of those who have changed stream after Class 11, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and weightage on the basis of the pre-board, practical examination and Internal assessment obtained in Class 12,’ said the minister.

Earlier many state governments cancelled the Class 12 and Class 10 examinations.