State government eases lockdown restrictions

Bangalore: Karnataka government relaxed the lockdown restrictions imposed in the state. The new revised ‘unlock’ guidelines will come into force from June 21. ‘All shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants allowed to operate till 5 pm, lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices allowed to operate with 50% capacity in 16 districts that have less than 5% positivity,’ Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced.

Educational institutes, religious places, shopping malls, theatres, pubs, amusement parks etc are not allowed to open. The 16 districts are Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belgaum, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir, Bidar.

Also Read: Dubai eases travel restrictions for passengers from India

The decision was taken after reviewing the test positivity rate in each district. The state-wide night curfew and weekend curfew will remain as it is. The night curfew will be in place from 7 pm to 5 am every day and the weekend curfew will be from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the lockdown was extended in 11 districts – Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.