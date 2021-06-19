World Test Championship: New Zealand win toss

New Zealand: New Zealand has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The first day was washed out due to rain and bad weather.

’Day 1 has been called at the Hampshire Bowl. A brief period without rain after lunch but it’s back now and the Match Officials have called things. 98 overs now scheduled for tomorrow with a 10-30am local start. #WTC21,’ tweeted New Zealand Cricket after the first day’s match was called off yesterday.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult