Belgrade Open Swimming: Indians win 3 gold, misses Olympic berth

Belgrade: Three Indian swimmers won gold medals in the Olympic qualifying event, Belgrade Open Swimming competition, but the Indian swimmers missed the Tokyo Olympic berths.

Sajan Prakash on Sunday won a gold medal in the men’s 200 meters butterfly event in 1 minute 56.96 seconds but he also fell short of the required ‘A’ qualification time of 1 minute 56.48 seconds. Another Indian swimmer, Srihari Nataraj won gold in men’s 100m backstroke with a time of 54.45 seconds. He also missed the Olympic berth since his timing was slower than the required ‘A’ qualification time of 53.85 seconds. Shoan Ganguli won the third gold medal in the 400m event with a time of four minutes 37.70 seconds. He has so far not been successful to overcome the required time for qualification.

Also Read: Unvaccinated employees must do antigen tests every week; new rule by a Gulf country

Six Indian swimmers have achieved the ‘B’ qualification time in the Olympic qualification cycle. Till now, no Indian swimmer has ever qualified for the Olympics by breaching the A-mark.

Nataraj and Sajan Prakash will get one last chance to break the ‘A’ qualification time next week as they are qualified for the 58th International Swimming Trophy to be held in Sette Colli, Rome, Italy from June 25 to 27.