Black marketing of Covid-19 injections, 7 arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police crime branch has arrested 10 people, including two doctors, in connection with the black marketing of injections of black fungus and Covid-19. They were not only black marketing but were also selling fake injection vials. More than 3000 fake injections were recovered, police reported.

They used the vials from other injections and packed them as injections of Black fungus and Covid-19. A total of 3,293 vials of fake injections, laptops, photocopy machines, and some fake stickers were recovered from their custody. It was recovered from the residence of a doctor, Altamas Hussain, in the Nizamuddin West area.

Dr. Altamas Hussain, the main accused, was arrested from Bihar. He claimed to have done diploma in neurology from AIIMS. The police said he was previously involved in five cases of cheating and forgery. He was arrested from Ghaziabad, early this year, for black marketing of Remedisivir injections. The second doctor is identified as Dr. Amir, who claimed to have graduated from the Aligarh Muslim University with an MBBS. He was currently running a medical company.

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (Crime), said that on the basis of the secret information, another accused Waseem Khan was captured, near Jamia Nagar metro station, for doing black marketing of Liposomal Amphotericin-B and Remedisivir. Shee told that he was delivering these vials on the behest persons named Mayank Taluja and Mohd Faisal Yaseen. Finally, a chain involving seven more persons including two doctors, Altmas and Amir was identified and they were captured from various parts of the country.

As the doctors and chemists were in their contacts, they came to know about the needy persons and then they would provide these vials to them. From Delhi to NCR, they have cheated almost 400 persons so far. The police said that they are conducting further investigations.