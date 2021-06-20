Emirates airlines to resume flights from India

Dubai: From June 23, Dubai’s Emirates airline will resume flights connecting India, South Africa and Nigeria. The airline spokesperson said in a statement, Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai and onwards.’

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, on Saturday, said that the passengers from India with a valid residence visa and those who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, will be permitted to travel to Dubai. They should also present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure.

The Emirates said, ‘We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from 23rd June. We thank the Supreme Committee for their continuous efforts in monitoring the development of the situation and announcing the appropriate guidelines and protocols to protect the community and safeguard travel sector.’

According to the airline’s last update, Emirates had banned passenger flights from India effective until July 6, 2021. But, UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the updated published Covid-19 protocols were spared from these travel constraints. Now, this rule has been revised by Dubai authorities. ‘We look forward to facilitating travel from these countries and supporting various travellers’ categories,’ said Emirates.