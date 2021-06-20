Extension of Covid-19 safety measures announced in UAE

Dubai: Covid-19 safety measures were extended in Ras Al Khaimah. The safety protocols will be in force till July 1.

As per the revised order, shopping malls can open at 60% capacity. Public transport services will operate at 50% capacity. Only vaccinated people will be allowed to attend events, exhibitions and activities. They should also submit a negative PCR test result within validity of no more than 48 hours before the date of the event, or present the letter E or the star sign on the Al Hosn App.

Wearing masks at public places and maintaining social distancing will be in place. Restaurants and cafes can open. But they must maintain a distance of 2 meters between tables and not allow more than 4 people per table.

10 people will be allowed to attend weddings and family gatherings. Funerals to be attended by no more than 20 people.