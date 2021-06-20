Foods that fight fatigue and helps to boost your energy levels

The food we eat plays a crucial role in our immunity and energy levels, too. Maintaining optimal levels of energy has been difficult recently. Take a look at your blood sugar levels. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that the goal is to ‘keep your blood sugar stable and avoid those drastic spikes and dips that will leave you feeling starving and sluggish.’

Stock up on foods that give you energy and keep your energy levels high throughout the day.

According to Batra, here are the foods that can help:

Yogurt

– Rich in protein, calcium, and healthy fats

– Maintains gut health

– It also aids digestion because of the bacteria it contains

– It helps to keep the body cool

Steel-cut oats

– Low glycaemic index

– Maintains fullness and satiety for a long period of time

– Provides energy

Banana

– Contains natural sugars such as glucose, fructose, and sucrose. They boost your energy level as soon as they enter your body

– High in potassium and fibre

– Packed with magnesium and called a ‘happy food’

Nuts and seeds

– Provides a steady release of small doses of energy throughout the day.

– Consume peanuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, or flax seeds (roasted) every few hours to keep your energy levels high.

– Good source of omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, selenium, and other micronutrients

Quinoa

– A high protein, carb, and fibre content, as well as many vitamins and minerals. ‘Even though this superfood is high in carbs, it has a low glycaemic index, which indicates that its carbs are absorbed slowly and can provide a sustained energy release,’ mentioned Batra.

Sprouts

– Germination increases absorption of nutrients in the body.

– No spikes in blood sugar

– Feel full for longer

– Complex carbohydrates and protein are present

– Iron content increases as well

Not only these but there are also an abundant variety of foods that can help boost your energy. Whether they contain carbs or fiber and protein, these foods can help you increase your strength and stamina. If you want more energy, incorporate these foods into your diet is a great place to start.