Govts should prepare in advance for possible Covid-19 third wave: BSP Chief

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Mayawati on Friday, asked the governments to make prior preparations, particularly in rural regions, to properly cope with a probable third wave of Covid-19.

‘Public participation in the coronavirus vaccination can be ensured, only when the vaccine is available easily to everyone, everywhere. Like the second wave of the coronavirus, preparations should be completed at every level, especially in the rural areas, to save people from a possible third wave,’ she said in a tweet in Hindi, adding, ‘this is the demand of the BSP from all state governments.’

In a separate tweet, the BSP supremo stated that the country’s administrations must work diligently to restore normalcy and the economy. She stated that it was critical to resolve the public issues emerging from Covid-19, or else the country’s self-reliance would be jeopardized, and people would be forced to confront difficult times.