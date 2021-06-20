Gurugram offers heavy discounts in pubs and restaurants to vaccinated customers

Gurugram: As a measure to encourage people to undertake the Covid-19 vaccination, pubs and restaurants in Haryana’s Gurugram are offering heavy discounts to vaccinated customers.

Restaurants and pubs at Cyber City are offering a 50 percent discount to those who are fully vaccinated and a 25 percent to the ones inoculated with the first jab. Speaking to the media, a pub director, Yudhvir Singh said, ‘Special offers will not only cater to more business but also ensure safety.’

In the meantime, Ambience Mall in the city has been giving special discounts for frontline health workers. Mall administration member Geeta said, ‘As a token of appreciation, we have introduced free parking services and special discounts in stores for them. They just need to show their ID cards to avail them.’

Gurugram is getting ready for a mass vaccination drive, that aims at vaccinating about 30,000 people in the district. The drive, scheduled for Monday, will give a significant boost to the vaccination campaign in the city. ‘Gurugram ranks first among 24 major cities of the country in providing anti-coronavirus vaccine to its citizens. In order to maintain this place and save more and more people from this epidemic, the administration has decided to celebrate June 21 as Tika Mahotsav,’ said Virendra Yadav, Civil Surgeon, District Gurugram.

Deputy Civil Surgeon MP Singh, who is in charge of the vaccination drive for the district, told that a target has been set to vaccinate 30,000 citizens of the district in this mega vaccine drive, which is to be held on June 21. ‘In order to make this mega camp successful by reaching more and more people in the district, vaccine camps are being put up at all the 37 urban and rural health centers in the district, besides 152 places,’ Singh said.

Citizens visiting the camp do not need to register in advance. The vaccine doses will be administered on a first-come-first-serve basis at all 189 places, and 250 Covishield vaccine slots will be available at all these sites.