Jeev Milkha Singh’s heartfelt tribute to his parents

Ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh on Saturday, wrote a touching message on social media, lamenting the death of his parents. Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh died on June 18, aged 91, 5 days after his wife and former India women’s volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur succumbed to Covid-19.

On Saturday, taking to his Instagram handle, Jeev Milkha Singh wrote: ‘The relationship between a child and their parents never changes. It doesn’t matter how old you get or where in the world you end up living or how much you have accomplished in life. The relationship remains simple, it’s one of unconditional love. As parents, you have been the strength and backbone of our family since as far as I can remember. Together, you have nurtured and supported each one of us with so much love and care, while somehow inspiring an entire nation to dream big and believe that anything is possible if you work hard and dedicate yourself.’

He continued: ‘You have touched so many lives over the years and the impact you have made on this nation will long be remembered. Being around you has taught me how to be a better father, brother, husband and has made me into a more compassionate and empathetic human being.’

He concluded by saying: ‘I love you with all of my heart mom and dad. It’s not going to be easy without you, but I know you’ll be up there, together, protecting us as you have been all our lives.’

Jeev Milkha Singh has often emphasised how supportive his father and mother had been throughout his life, particularly when he chose golf as a career choice. Jeev had earlier stated that his father allowed him the freedom to do anything he wanted. Jeev also recalled how Milkha and Nirmal reminded him of his own challenges and helped him remain on track in life.

Tributes poured in for Milkha Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling his demise a ‘colossal loss for Indian sports’. General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff, also expressed his grief, stating that Milkha’s legacy would live on in the Indian Army. Milkha Singh, during his Army service, took up athletics and went on to become one of India’s best athletes.