Kaziranga forest guard ‘accidentally’ shoots tiger dead

Jorhat: A tiger was accidentally killed by a forest guard in the Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park on Friday, while trying to prevent it from entering a village.

According to the director of Kaziranga National Park, P Sivakumar, on Thursday night, a 10-year-old male tiger entered a hamlet on the park’s outskirts and killed a bovine animal. ‘Forest guards were on the job to scare away the tiger. They claimed to have fired in the air. But during the combing operation in the area around 7.10 am on Friday, we found the carcass of the tiger with a bullet wound,’ Sivakumar said.

He further added, ‘there will be a departmental inquiry into the circumstances of the firing and the tiger’s death.’

After conducting an autopsy, veterinarians buried the body near the Maloni anti-poaching camp in the presence of the representative from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), research officers, park authorities, and media.

This is the second tiger fatality in the same Kaziranga forest region this month, and the third since January.