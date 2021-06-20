Last date for linking Aadhaar and PAN is June 30, Here is how to check if your PAN is linked to Aadhaar Online

Due to the outbreak of novel coronaviruses in the country, the central government extended the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar card. Previously, the deadline was March 31, but it has now been extended to June 30. People have been relieved by this decision. However, the extended date is approaching and there are only a few days left to link the documents.

If users do not comply, not only will they have to pay a penalty of Rs 1000 but also their PAN card will become inactive. The new guidelines fall under a new section (section 234H) of the Income-tax Act 1961, which was added recently with the passage of Finance Bill 2021.

Users will not be able to conduct financial transactions if their PAN card becomes inactive. Aadhaar and PAN card numbers are both used for important purposes. Whereas Aadhaar numbers are used to file income tax returns, PAN numbers are used to receive monetary benefits from government programs such as LPG subsidies, scholarships, and pensions.

The Income Tax Department has announced, via their official Twitter account, that the deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN cards has been extended. ‘Due to the difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March 2021 to 30th June 2021,’ the Income Tax department said on Twitter.

One of the methods is by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format.

UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><Space><10 digit PAN>

An E-filling website can also be used for the same purpose. At the PAN service center, a specific form can be filled out by hand.

How to check if PAN-Aadhaar is linked?

Step 1: Open any internet browser and head to the official site of the income tax department, www.incometax.gov.in.

Step 2: On the website’s homepage an option that reads ‘Link Aadhaar’ will be displayed, under the Quick Links section.

Step 3: Click on the Link Aadhaar ‘Know About your Aadhaar PAN linking Status’ option under ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Step 4: It will lead you to a new window. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Card details in the mentioned box.

Step 5: Once you fill the details, click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

Step 5: The status of your Aadhaar-PAN will be displayed on the website.