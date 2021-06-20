Man holds umbrella as daughter attends online class on roadside amid heavy rain

Karnataka: A photo of a student attending her online lesson in heavy rains while her father holds an umbrella over her head has gone popular on social media in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. The young girl sat on the roadside pathway while taking her online SSLC lesson, as seen in the photo, with her father Narayana holding an umbrella.

Students in Balakka village, Sullia Taluk in the Dakshina Kannada district, stated that their village did not have a good network. As a result, people frequently venture out to specific spots of the village, in search of enough internet speed and network. As a result, the girl in the photo had to leave her house and study outside while it rained in the neighborhood. The picture depicts the students’ suffering and the difficulties they face when attending online classes from remote locations.

Mahesh Puchchappady, a journalist from Sullia, took the photograph. He claims that the girl visits the same location every day about 4 p.m. He added that students from Guttigar, Ballaka, and Kamila are frequently seen outside of their houses to attend courses.

Residents in the area rely on the BSNL network to access online lessons. When there are power outages in the region, the phone will not operate. Fuel shortages are also a concern. Attending online classes needs at least a 3G connection. ‘We’re attempting to tackle that by having Bharat AirFiber internet in regions where there isn’t enough bandwidth,’ GR Ravi, principal general manager, consumer fixed access, BSNL, said.

Students in Class 10 and Class 12 face comparable challenges, but their desire to study has not waned, and they continue to fight it every day.