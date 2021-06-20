Nature-therapist Cherthala Mohanan Nair found dead

Thiruvananthapuram: Cherthala Mohanan Nair, 65, was found dead at his relative’s house in Kalady, Thiruvananthapuram, late on Saturday night. The body has been transferred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Two days ago, Mohanan Nair arrived at his relative’s house. Previously, he had faced several controversies.

One of his claims was that he could cure Coronavirus, which led the then health minister, KK Shailaja, to order his arrest following the report from Thrissur DMO. A charge of illegally treating covid was filed against him and he was arrested. During his stay in Viyyur jail during March last year, he was suspected of having Covid. Mohanan Vaidyar falsely claimed during the Nipah outbreak that it is not spread by bats. Thrissur-based Mohanan Nair operated an Ayurveda clinic at Pattikkad.

During the covid and Nipah epidemics, the statements of Mohanan Vaidyar, a proponent of parallel therapies, caused controversy. Mohanan Vaidyar’s methods of treatment gained him many followers at the same time.