BJP MP launches Covid vaccination drive for slum dwellers

Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir began a vaccination drive on Sunday, to provide Covid vaccines to slum dwellers in the East Delhi area. In the presence of Gautam Gambhir and many BJP leaders, including Delhi unit general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan, the drive began in the Shashi Garden slum cluster in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar.

According to Gambhir, free vaccination programs will also be organised in other slum clusters in East Delhi. ‘It is the responsibility of every citizen to fulfill the dream of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi of complete vaccination,’ he said, adding, ‘because of the opposition leaders’ deceptive remarks and false propaganda, there is still vaccination apprehension among the poor. For a healthy society, we must put an end to this and vaccinate everyone.’

As per a statement from Gambhir’s office, vaccination clinics would be organised at several slum clusters every Sunday with the goal of administering Covid vaccinations to 500 individuals. Since the majority of individuals in slum clusters do not have smartphones, camps will be organised to register them on the CoWIN portal, it said. The statement added that the campaign is being organized in conjunction with Dharamshila Hospital.

Another vaccination camp is being held by the cricketer-turned-politician at his office in East Delhi’s Jagriti Vihar and over 2,500 people have already received their first shot of Covishield.