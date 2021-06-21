Black flags shown to Governor during visit

New Delhi: Today, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags during his visit to Darjeeling by alleged Trinamool Congress workers. Governor Dhankar is on a seven-day tour to north Bengal. Dhankar arrived in north Bengal on June 21 following a week-long request from several BJP MPs for the region to become a Union Territory. A fresh dispute has also erupted with BJP MP John Barla from Alipurduar charging that North Bengal be declared a Union territory, with party colleague and lawmaker from Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat, Jayanta Roy, coming out in support of it on June 15. Roy has, however, explained that the comments were made in their personal space. Blaming the BJP for trying to divide Bengal, Chief Minister Banerjee has stated that such efforts will never succeed.

During his visit, he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah twice amid allegations of post-poll violence. The governor went to Delhi on Tuesday, a day after a delegation of BJP MLAs petitioned him on the alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state. Shah met Dhankhar twice, on Thursday and on Saturday. During their first meeting, he is believed to have briefed the home minister on the law and order situation in the state. As part of his five-day visit to Delhi, the governor also spoke with President Ram Nath Kovind and National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (retired) Arun Kumar Mishra.

Before his departure to the national capital, Dhankhar wrote a letter to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata alleging that she has been silent about post-poll violence and hasn’t taken steps to rehabilitate and compensate the suffering people.

Dhankar is on his second visit to north Bengal in two months. After the West Bengal assembly elections, which in large part were won by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, he had visited Cooch Behar following allegations of post-election violence. He had also visited Ranpagli in neighboring Assam, where people had taken shelter owing to the ‘violence’.

Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, called on Dhankhar on Sunday and sought his interference to stop the alleged post-poll violence and violation of human rights in the state.

On Sunday, the Governor tweeted that he will start on a week-long visit to North Bengal from June 21. He will move to Darjeeling from Bagdogra airport following a stopover at Kurseong. Dhankhar, however, did not mention any reason for his visit. Adhikari ‘sought urgent intervention for worst ever post-poll violence and outrageous violation of human rights’ @MamataOfficial by implication in false cases all overstate, the governor said in a Twitter post.

Dhankhar, who has been in constant dispute with the Trinamool Congress government in the state on a few issues since taking over in July 2019, additionally charged the police and organization in the condition of being a hardliner.