Covid-19 Update: India reports lowest daily cases in 88 days

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare revealed that the country had reported its lowest one-day rise in the Covid-19 cases in 88 days. At present, the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.32%, whereas, the daily positivity rate has declined to 3.83%. The recovery rate from the infection improved to 96.36% in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, the daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 39th consecutive day.

On Saturday, India reported 53,256 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,422 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 2,99,35,221 and the death toll to 3,88,135. New recoveries reported in the last 24 hours stood at 78,190, taking the total recoveries to 2,88,44,199 . At present, there are 7,02,887 active cases under medical treatment. This comprises 2.35% of the total confirmed cases.

Also Read: Karnataka Covid Updates: State reports less than 5,000 new cases, 120 deaths

Kerala reported the most number of cases (11,647) and is followed by Maharashtra (9,361), Tamil Nadu (7,817) and Karnataka (4,517).

Cumulatively, 28,00,36,898 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.