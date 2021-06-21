Karnataka Covid Updates: State reports less than 5,000 new cases, 120 deaths

Bengaluru: On Sunday, Karnataka reported 4,517 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 120 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.06 lakh and the death toll to 33,883. The positivity rate for the day stands at 2.58 %, while the fatality rate for the day is 2.65 %.

The day also saw 8,456 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,45,735. Currently, the state has 1,26,813 active cases.

Out of the 120 deaths reported on Sunday, 17 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Ballari (12), Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad (11), Mandya (8), and Davangere (7), followed by others.

Among the new cases reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 933, Mysuru 545, Dakshina Kannada 525, Hassan 346, while the rest were scattered in other districts.

Bengaluru Urban topped the list of positive cases with a total of 12,05,259, followed by Mysuru 1,62,083 and Tumakuru 1,13,685. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,18,531, followed by Mysuru 1,52,541 and Tumakuru 1,09,145.

As many as 1,74,521 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,27,39,539.