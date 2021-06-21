Lockdown extended till June 30

Puducherry: The lockdown imposed in the Union Territory of Puducherry has been extended by the government. The Territorial government extended the lockdown that was to end tonight at 12 till midnight of June 30. The government has also eased some restrictions which was previously imposed.

As per the revised guidelines, all commercial, business establishments and shops will be allowed to function from 9 am to 9 pm. Shops selling vegetables and fruits will be allowed to open from 5 am to 9 pm. Liquor outlets and arrack shops are allowed to remain open from 9 am to 9 pm.

The government has also allowed to resume serial and film shooting. But only 100 people will be allowed in the shooting site. Cinema theatres and multiplexes will remain shut and also the ban on social, political and entertainment would continue. Sports events are allowed without spectators.