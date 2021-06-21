Lord Vishnu’s idol unearthed from a village in UP

Bahraich: On Sunday morning, a stone idol of Lord Vishnu was unearthed, while a digging work was undertaken at an old mound in a village in UP’s Bahraich, police said.

Ramgopal, a resident of Anwarganj village in Nanpara tehsil, had hired some laborers to level his land. As the workers went about digging the earth, they came across a stone idol.

Sanjay Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Nanpara police, said laborers dug out the stone idol of Lord Vishnu, which was three feet high.

Upon hearing of the discovery, villagers gathered at the spot.

Later, police and administration officials arrived at the location, took possession of the idol, and stored it in the tehsil’s treasury.