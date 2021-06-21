UAE based air carrier extends flight suspension

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline, has extended the suspension of passenger flights from South Africa. The flight from the African country will remain suspended till July 6. But the flights to South Africa from Dubai will continue.

‘Emirates remains committed to serving our customers in South Africa, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow. We continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard and will endeavour to provide our customers with the needed support to adjust their travel plans,’ said a statement issued by the airline.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai had eased travel rules for all inbound passengers arriving from India, South Africa and Nigeria. As per the new guidelines issued, all passengers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

On Monday, the airline also suspended passenger flights to and from Nigeria.