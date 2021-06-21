Usain Bolt has twin boys, check out

All-time Olympic great sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett announced the birth of twin boys named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt on Sunday. Bolt announced the news on social media with a Father’s Day family photo that included a lightning bolt emoji next to each of his children’s names in the caption, but did not reveal when the twins were born.

Kasi Bennett also shared a photo of the couple with the twins and Olympia Lightning. Her caption reads: ‘Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!’

Bolt’s daughter Olympia Lightning was born in May 2020 but the name was not revealed until two months later.

Retired in 2017, Bolt, will not be part of the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics next month. He has won eight gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016.