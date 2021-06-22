Amul honor Vidhya Balan in Sherni Post

Amul paid tribute to Vidya Balan, who has received widespread acclaim for her performance in the recently released film Sherni. The dairy company, known for its utterly buttery topicals, has released another one based on Vidya Balan’s film Sherni. The post features a cantonized version of Vidya Balan’s character in the film, Vidya Vincent. The text on the post read: ‘Share na please.’ The caption along the post read: ‘Vidya Balan stars in the human-animal film.’ Vidya Balan shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote: ‘Thank you. What an honor.’ She added a couple of heart emojis along with the text.

Sherni premiered mostly positive reviews from critics. Saibal Chatterjee, a film critic, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: ‘Sherni is more than just a tiger-on-the-loose adventure. It is a film for the ages, a worthy successor to Newton.’

Sherni depicts the journey of DFO Vidya Vincent (played by Vidya Balan), who must overcome numerous obstacles in order to save the tigress who has been forced to leave her natural habitat. With politics, corruption, and interference from some unwelcome elements in her mission, her journey is anything but easy.