BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over the coronavirus crisis

On Tuesday, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of playing politics while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic after the Congress leader released his ‘white paper’ on the matter. In a ‘white paper’ released by his party, Gandhi said it was clear that the government’s management of COVID-19 was disastrous.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said a press conference hours after Gandhi released the document, ‘Since yesterday, we have been fearing this. Whenever something good happens in our fight against Coronavirus, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi specifically do something to derail it’.

‘India became the first country in the world to administer 87 lakh doses of vaccine in one day yesterday. People were jubilant and ecstatic. In the midst of the fight against Coronavirus, there is a sense that India is winning, but Rahul Gandhi spoke of the white paper and tried to undermine it,’ he said. According to Patra, the Congress party has questioned every step taken by the government from the beginning to contain the pandemic.

‘Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have tried to derail the efforts whenever we are at a crossroads. Congress has worked tirelessly to create obstacles in our path,’ he said. According to the BJP spokesperson, the majority of people infected in the second wave lived in Congress-ruled states, and the deadliest cases occurred in those states, as well. Congress-ruled states had the highest COVID-19 positivity rates as well as the highest vaccine hesitancy.

Read more: Indian-origin woman gets 30-year prison sentence, horrendous torture towards maid

‘Rahul Gandhi should organize virtual press conferences and white papers instead of going to these states to give them this data,’ said Patra. The Congress leader was accused of making contradictory demands by Patra. ‘I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, how long will he conduct only virtual press conferences? When will you actually do some work? Go to states ruled by your party and see how things are there. In the state of Rajasthan, vaccines are being wasted, in Punjab vaccines are being profiteered, and in Chhattisgarh, vaccines are being misused. Go to the ground and do a survey,’ Patra advised.