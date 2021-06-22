Breaking news – UP horror: Toddler raped, murdered; accused arrested

Bahraich: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after she was kidnapped and sexually assailed by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district. The police reported that the involved were caught by locals from the crime scene, and beaten prior to being handed over to the police. The accused tried to escape from the police custody while being taken to the court, but failed after being shot in the leg.

Reports say that the toddler was sleeping in an open courtyard on Monday night when the accused (30) picked her up and took her to a desolate school building nearby, where she was raped. When the parents couldn’t find their girl early morning on Tuesday, they began to search for her and she was found extensively bleeding. The accused, who was also with the victim, was seized by the villagers and handed over to the police.

The girl was admitted to the hospital where she died from her injuries during the treatment.

A case under charges of murder and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed against the accused. After being taken to court in the afternoon for remand, the 30-year-old assaulted the police team and tried to flee from the scene, station house officer (SHO) of the area police station Sanjay Singh told the media.

Police fired in the air, but the accused did not stop and was shot in the leg, the SHO said, adding that he was arrested and sent to court for remand after being examined by medical experts. The ASP said that charges under the National Security Act will also be summoned against the accused.

The girl’s father said that he was searching frantically for his missing daughter along with other villagers, but only to find her in such a bad situation at the nearby school.