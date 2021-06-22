Covid-19 Update: India reports lowest daily cases in 91 days

New Delhi: India has reported less than 50,000 coronavirus cases in a day after 90 days. The country reported the lowest daily number of cases in 91 days. On Monday, the country also carried out the highest single-day vaccination in the world. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data released by the ministry, the country reported 42,640 new cases of infection along with 81,839 recoveries and 1167 deaths in the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally has mounted to 2,99,77,861. The total recoveries stand at 2,89,26,038. The death toll also reached 3,89,302 . At present, there are 6,62,521 active cases under medical treatment in the country.

The weekly positivity rate is at 3.21% and the daily positivity rate is at 2.56%. More than 86.16 lakh vaccine doses were administrated in the country in the last 24 hours. Till now, a total of 28,87,66,201 people have been vaccinated in India.