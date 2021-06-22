Heavy Rains likely to hit Maharashtra and Kerala

Strong westerly winds blowing in from the Arabian Sea brought along heavy downpour across the western coast. Because of these conditions, the coastal regions of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala were the wettest in India during the aforementioned time period. The wettest subdivision in the country was Maharashtra’s Konkan & Goa, which received 377 mm of rain; Goa was the rainiest union territory at 414.6 mm, and Kerala received the highest rainfall of 175 mm.

Meanwhile, the lingering low-pressure area soaked the Northeast of India and neighboring Central India, with West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh receiving significant rain.

On June 21-22, a western disturbance may cause isolated to scattered rainfall over the Western Himalayan region. Furthermore, between June 21-25, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers is expected across East and Northeast India, particularly over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, West Bengal, and Sikkim.