Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch released in India

The Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch, along with the Mi 11 Lite, has been released in India. The smartwatch is an update to the Mi Watch Revolve, which was released last year. The new smartwatch now includes blood oxygen saturation or Sp02 monitoring. The Active model, which weighs only 32 grams, is lighter than the Mi Watch Revolve. Other features include 117 sports modes, over 100 watch faces with customization options, approximately 14 days of battery life, and built-in Alexa integration.

The smartwatch is available with watch cases in Beige, Black, and Navy Blue. It is available in six different strap colors: black, blue, green, white, purple, Navy blue. The design of the Mi Watch Revolve Active is similar to that of the Mi Watch Revolve. For a better grip on the wrist, it has silicone straps and buckle closure. The addition of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring is the main highlight.

SpO2 measurements can detect conditions such as sleep apnea, COVID-19, and lung diseases early. Sleep, heart rate, and stress levels can all be tracked by the watch. It has a VO2 Max sensor that measures the maximum oxygen consumption during intense workouts. The watch monitors your vital signs and breathing, as well as continues recording your resting heart rate for up to 30 days.

GPS is built-in, and there are over 117 sports modes to choose from, including 17 professional sports modes. Yoga, triathlons, swimming, and HIIT are all professional workout modes. The Mi Watch Revolve Active is water-resistant to 5ATM. It is powered by an integrated 12nm Airoha GPS chip that supports synchronous positioning by four major positioning systems: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS.

Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with 110 watch faces that can be customized. There is a 1.39-inch Always-on AMOLED display with a resolution of 454×454 pixels and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The wearable is only 32 grams in weight and features a magnetic charging pod on the back.

Because of the 420mAh battery on board, Xiaomi claims the Mi Watch Revolve Active will last 14 days with normal usage. In Long Battery mode, it can last for 22 days and 50 hours in Outdoor Sports mode. The watch is said to charge in less than two hours. A body energy monitor, call and text notifications, music control, and built-in Alexa support are among the other features stopwatch, alarm, timer, Find My Phone, flashlight, and more.