PM says ‘gladdening’: Record-breaking single day vaccination

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, more than 80 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were given across the country, the highest single-day coverage till now, on Day One of the center’s new vaccination policy roll-out. As per the data on the government’s CoWin website, a total of 80,95,314 vaccine shots were administered on Monday till 8:00 PM.

Prime Minister Modi said that record-breaking vaccination numbers are ‘gladdening.’ ‘The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!’ PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi also shared his happiness through his Facebook wall, ‘Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!’

The last time India’s single-day vaccine coverage was the highest was on April 2, when 42,65,157 doses were administered.

Many states have set higher vaccination targets as lockdown restraints are being eased, with Haryana anticipating vaccinating at least 2 lakh people, on Monday. Gurugram’s health department had administered more than one lakh vaccines in the last 24 hours, the highest coverage in the city till now.

In Assam, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates within the country, the government today started an ‘Enhanced Covid Vaccination’ drive that targets to vaccinate 3 lakh, people, daily for the next 10 days. In the last 24 hours, a total of 3.19 lakh people was vaccinated in the state.

Karnataka, on Monday, targeted to vaccinate around 7 lakh people in a boost to its vaccination drive, managed to give the shots to more than 10 lakh people against Covid in a day.

Prior to the center’s takeover, state governments were responsible for procuring and administering 50 percent of vaccines for citizens between 18 and 45 years old. Previously, the center only offered free vaccines to those aged 45 and over.