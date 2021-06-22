‘Terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries must be dismantled immediately’ : India

India said on Tuesday that terrorist-protected havens and sanctuaries in Afghanistan must be closed and terrorist supply networks disrupted as part of its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. In a U.N. Safety Council debate relating to the U.N. Help Mission in Afghanistan, Exterior Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar additionally called for a permanent ceasefire within the war-torn nation to guarantee a rapid decrease in violence and safeguard civilian lives.

We must dismantle the havens and sanctuaries of terrorists immediately and disrupt their supply chains if we are to restore peace in Afghanistan for good. In an apparent reference to Pakistan, he said, ‘There must be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It is equally important to ensure that terrorists cannot use the territory of Afghanistan to threaten or attack another nation. Those who provide materials and monetary help to terrorist groups should be held accountable,’ he said.

‘We should pursue a lasting and complete ceasefire that will lead to a quick reduction in violence and safeguard civilian lives’, Mr. Jaishankar stated when referring to the intra-Afghan talks. For Afghanistan to be stable, it needs a ‘double peace’. That is, peace inside Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. It requires balancing the interests of all, both inside and outside that country’, he said.

The Indian government has been supportive of all efforts made to speed up the dialogue between the Afghan authorities, and the Taliban, as well as intra-Afghan negotiations. For the peace course to remain successful, the negotiating events should proceed to take part in good faith, eschew the route to find a military resolution, and completely committed to reaching a political settlement. ‘India welcomes any move toward a genuine political settlement and a complete and lasting ceasefire in Afghanistan. We help a number one function of the United Nations so that it might increase the likelihood of an enduring and solid outcome,’ he said.

‘I want to reaffirm our support for an inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled peace process. A political settlement in Afghanistan should make sure that the positive effects of the past 20 years are never reversed,’ he said. Consequently, it should protect the constitutional democratic framework while ensuring the protection of women, children, and minorities. The Taliban and the Afghan authorities are holding direct talks to end the 19-year-conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged several areas of the nation.

The U.S. and Taliban signed a landmark deal in Doha on February 29, 2020 to bring lasting peace to war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home. This effectively ended America’s longest war. India has played a crucial role in keeping Afghanistan peaceful and stable. Approximately USD three billion has already been invested in support and reconstruction efforts in the country.