WTC Final: New Zealand all-out for 249 runs

Southampton: In cricket, New Zealand were all out for 249 runs in their 1st innings against India on the 5th day of World Test Championship Finals at Southampton. The hosts now have a lead of 32 runs against India. India made 217 in their first innings by losing all 10 wickets.

The match was delayed on the 5th day by an hour due to rain. The first and 4th day’s play were called off due to rain. A reserve sixth day is in place.

Both the teams will share the title of World Test Championship and the prize money of US dollar 1.6million , if the match ends in a draw tomorrow.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 217 all out in 92.1 overs

New Zealand 1st Innings: 249 all out wickets