‘You decide’: President tells people to opt for the COVID-19 vaccine or ‘JAIL’

Philippines: Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines president, has threatened to jail those refusing to be immunized against the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, which has caused over 1.3 million infections and over 23,000 deaths.

‘If you’re not vaccinated and a potential carrier, I must sequester you in jail,’ Duterte said late Monday. In a country where most people do not trust vaccines or refuse to receive them, Duterte’s warning could be one of the most extreme methods used to increase vaccinations in the Philippines. The Indonesian government has taken steps to penalize those who refuse vaccinations by imposing penalties or delaying aid.

The remarks of Duterte contradict those of his health officials, who said that while people are urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine, it was voluntary. ‘Don’t get me wrong, there is a crisis in this country. This lack of compliance with the government exasperates me’, Duterte said.

Duterte said the first wave of protests drained the resources of the government. “Another one would be catastrophic. That is why the stricter you are, the better’. The Philippines’ president postponed physical education lessons and emphasized the use of face shields. After lawyers in the central province of Cebu questioned the national task force’s testing and quarantine protocols, Duterte threatened not to listen to the courts.