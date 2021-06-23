BSF Jawans perform yoga on top of the Camels, criticised

Jodhpur: Members of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been chastised for doing yoga asanas by sitting atop camels, which are lying on the floor, during the 7th Yoga Day event in Jodhpur. Photos of Yoga performances by the BSF unit are among the images spreading on social media from International Yoga Day.

Netizens were outraged by the behaviour and demanded that the relevant government authorities take swift action to put an end to it.

Snehesh Alex Philip, the Senior Associate Editor at The Print, tweeted a photo of the incident with the caption, ‘Yoga is a good thing, should be done every day. But below picture of @BSF_India personnel is just not done. Don’t overdo things for the sake of pictures. Making the camel lie down and posing for a camera like this is just not done. Don’t reduce Yoga Day to this.’

Yoga is a good thing, should be done everyday. But below picture of @BSF_India personnel is just not done. Don’t overdo things for the sake of pictures. Making the camel lie down and posing for camera like this is just not done. Don’t reduce Yoga Day to this. pic.twitter.com/y2MUkcsL77 — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) June 21, 2021

Another user, Om Thanvi, who describes himself on Twitter as the Founding V-C, HJ Uni. of Journalism & Mass Comm in Jaipur and Ex-Editor: Jansatta, wrote, ‘Ruthless Yoga! Doing yoga on the back of a camel by tying the feet and laying it on the floor like a carpet is not Yoga, it is cruelty.’

Here’s what people have to say about it. Take a peek around.

Total tamasha. That is what the day has been reduced to. pic.twitter.com/7eGts5KuxC — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) June 21, 2021

I was commissioned in a camel pack Artillery unit. This is ridiculous. Demeans the faithful animals. https://t.co/jkdlan5czr — Lt Gen Zameer Uddin Shah (Veteran) (@zoomshah) June 21, 2021