ICC releases latest Test Rankings; Indian all-rounder tops the list

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest Test Rankings. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tops the list of all-rounders. Ravindra Jadeja is in the top position with 386 points.

Jadeja is followed by West Indies skipper Jason Holder and England’s Ben Stokes at the second and third position respectively. Jadeja was in the number 1 position in August 2017. Quinton de Kock of South Africa once again returned to the top 10 list.

Also Read: BSF Jawans perform yoga on top of the Camels, criticised

India’s R Ashwin is in the number two position among the bowlers. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is at the fourth position among the batsmen. The other two Indian players in the top 10 list are Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma. Pant with 747 points is currently placed at sixth place along with Rohit Sharma.