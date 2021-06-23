Indian Business and Professionals Group (IBPG) appoints new office-bearers: Here’s the list

Abu Dhabi: Malayali billionaire and founder of Lulu Group, Yusuffali M.A was named as the new chairman of Indian Business and Professionals Group (IBPG) Abu Dhabi, and has replaced B.R.Shetty. Yussafali is also one of the founding members of IBPH and is currently the vice-chairman of the body, whilst Sharad Bhandari has been named the new vice-chairman.

The office-bearers of IBPG are Padmanabha Acharya as the president, Sheheen Pulikkal Veettil as the vice president and Rajiv Shah as the general secretary and treasurer. Mohan Jashanmal, Girdhari Whabi, K. Muraleedharan, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Saifee Rupawala, Surjit Singh, Tushar Patni, Adeeb Ahamed and Sridhar Iyengar were included in the board of directors. Shafeena Yusuffali, Rohit Muraleedharan, Gaurav Varma and Sarvottam Shetty were named to the executive committee.

Established by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi in 1991, the IBPG is aimed to promote the development of commerce and investment between India and Abu Dhabi.