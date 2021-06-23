Indian industrialist secures first position in the list of world’s top philanthropist in 100 years

Mumbai: An Indian industrialist has been placed in the pole position in the list of the world’s top philanthropists in 100 years. Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the founder of Tata Group has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of the Century.

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata’s total donation is at US dollar 102.4 billion. He is the only Indian in the top 10 list. ‘The total philanthropic value of Tata is made up of 66 percent of Tata Sons, estimated at US dollar 100 billion, solely based on the value of listed entities,’ said EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of the Century list said.

The other Indian among the top 50 is Azim Premji, former chairman of Wipro, who is ranked 12th. Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, Henry Wellcome, Howard Hughes and Warren Buffett are among the top 5. Jeff Bezos’s former wife Mackenzie Scott who had donated the highest amount to charity in a single year by a living donor was also highlighted in the list. She had donated US dollar 8.5 billion.