Kangana Ranaut undergoes a body scan for her next film

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to begin shooting for her next film Emergency, in which she will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Wednesday, Kangana through her Instagram Story shared the news that she scanned her body for the movie in order to ‘get into the skin of Indira Gandhi’. ‘Body scans for film Emergency, time to get into Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji’s skin,’ she wrote.

Emergency will be directed by Sai Kabir, who previously worked with Kangana Ranaut on Revolver Rani.

Meanwhile, Kangana is geared up to release her next film Thalaivi, which is about the late politician J Jayalalithaa. A few days back, the Tamil version of Thalaivi was granted a ‘U’ certificate.

Kangana had posted a tweet celebrating the same, ‘ ‘Thalaivi’ gets U certificate in Tamil version, it means after Queen and Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi one more film of mine which even children can enjoy with parents and grandparents.’