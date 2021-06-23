Measles vaccine may protect children from Covid infection, says study

New Delhi: As India gears up for a conceivable third Covid-19 wave that will supposedly have more consequences on children, researchers are analyzing aspects of the virus and hoping to find drugs to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection.

According to a media report, a study showed Measles Containing Vaccines (MCVs) had an effectiveness of 87.5% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID infection. The researchers of BJ Medical College in Pune declared that a vaccine for measles could help to restrain the spread of Covid-19 in children by up to 87.5 percent.

The study says that kids under the age of 18 who were administered with the vaccine had milder symptoms than those who were not. 548 participants aged 1-17 were included in the study, including those who had tested positive for coronavirus before and those who had never been infected.

The study was conducted by BJ medical college researchers from the Department of Community Medicine, together with pediatrician Dr. Nilesh Gujar, who received funding from the Serum Institute of India (SII). The study requires further clinical trials for confirmation. It is important to note, though the study is promising, it was a retrospective case-control study that had certain limitations as well.

If proven, the study could help prevent the Covid-19 third wave among children, since a mass vaccination drive using MCV’s vaccines could minimize the impact of the Covid-19 infections in kids.