Newborn infant’s face gets cut during emergency C-section

Denver: A newborn baby’s face was cut and received 13 stitches after an emergency Caesarean section in a Denver hospital. The family, who was both shocked and outraged, is now seeking financial and legal assistance.

Reazjhana and Damarqus Williams, the baby’s parents, said that they had intended to give birth to their baby daughter, Kyanni, naturally at Denver Health Hospital. Kyanni, on the other hand, was delivered via emergency C-section on June 15 after physicians were unable to detect the baby’s heartbeat.

The Williamses said their daughter came out of the C-section with a massive cut on her face that required 13 stitches. ‘They said her face was close to the placenta wall,’ Damarqus Williams, the baby’s father told the media.

Reazjhana, the infant’s mother said, ‘I tried to be understanding about what happened, but on top of the fact, her face got cut and a plastic surgeon had to come to do it, there’s just a lot of things I’m not understanding with the C-section. I’ve never heard of anybody having to deal with their baby’s face looking like this after a C-section.’

The family is consulting a plastic surgeon for Kyanni in an effort to hide the scarring. They’re also looking for a lawyer to pursue legal action. Meanwhile, the family has established a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for medical bills, which reads: ‘We went to DENVER HEALTH HOSPITAL to deliver our daughter Kyanni Williams [who] was [born] during a cesarean and during that process, she was cut deeply on her left cheek which caused her to get 13 stitches in her face. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!! Don’t really have the funds for a lawyer please help as much as possible. Thank You.’

However, the hospital released a statement, saying, ‘Denver Health has been in touch with the family directly. While this is a known medical complication in emergency C-sections, our focus is always on providing care in the best interest of the mother and child. At Denver Health, the safety and well-being of our patients is our number one priority.’