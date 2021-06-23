Saudi Arabia intercepted explosives-laden drone

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian Air Defence intercepted and destroyed explosives-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Jazan in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi forces had intercepted a booby-trapped drone launched by the Iran-supported militants targeting Khamis Mushait. On Saturday, the Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed 17 explosive-laden drones launched.

Yemen is witnessing a bloody civil war since 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at Houthi militants. As per reports, more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are killed in the conflict.