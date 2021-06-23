Updated ‘Green List’ of destinations released

Abu Dhabi: Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations.

The passengers arriving from these countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine after arriving in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

DCT Abu Dhabi regularly updates the list after considering the Covid-19 situations. The list only applies to countries passengers are arriving from, rather than their citizenship.

Also Read: Air strike on a market kills 43

Here’s the updated ‘Green List’ as of June 24:

> Australia

> Austria

> Azerbaijan

> Bhutan

> Brunei

> China

> Denmark

> Finland

> Germany

> Greenland

> Hong Kong (SAR)

> Iceland

> Israel

> Italy

> Japan

> Malta

> Mauritius

> Moldova

> Morocco

> New Zealand

> Norway

> Portugal

> Saudi Arabia

> Singapore

> South Korea

> Spain

> Sweden

> Switzerland

> Taiwan

> United States of America

> Uzbekistan