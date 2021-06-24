6 killed in Air Force helicopter crash

Manila: 6 personnel of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) were killed after an S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopter crashed during its training flight on Wednesday night at 10 pm. The newly acquired chopper crashed just after its take-off from an airbase in Capas town in Tarlac province.

‘So far, no survivors have been found. The identities of the aircrew members will be provided as soon as the members of their families are properly notified,’ the PAF said in a statement.

The Philippine Air Force has ordered to ground all other Black Hawk helicopters and probe to ascertain the real cause of the crash. The country finalized a deal to acquire 16 Black Hawks for US dollar 241 million in 2019. The crashed helicopter is part of 6 helicopters received last November. The rest of the choppers will be received by the end of this year.