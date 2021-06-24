Cannabis: Highs and lows of using it

Cannabis consumption has grown in popularity over the past few years. According to a 2019 survey by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, 7.2 million Indians use it. In fact, some countries prescribe it to patients for its medicinal properties such as pain management.

Cannabis – what is it?

The psychoactive properties of cannabis are what make it so popular. For consumption, the leaves are harvested and dried. Cannabis is known by many names, including ‘pot,’ ‘weed’ and ‘marijuana’. All these terms refer to the same substance. Eaten or smoked, it can be used in a variety of ways.

Cannabis’ risks

Initially, marijuana was considered a recreational drug. People have become aware of the plant’s medicinal properties over time. Many people are prescribed medicinal marijuana for a variety of reasons, including pain management and anxiety reduction. Whether it’s recreational or medicinal, one needs to understand the effects of cannabis on the body.

Here are five health risks of cannabis:

1. Effects on vision

As a result of cannabis use, key visual functions are altered, such as visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and perception of three-dimensional objects. Cannabis use actually affects your ability to concentrate, so you are likely to have difficulty performing the tasks at hand.

2. Self-harm risks are increased

A person with depression and bipolar disorder is more likely to self-harm and attempt suicide due to cannabis’ mind-altering properties.

3. Heavy dependence on cannabis for basic day-to-day activities

When people are restless, irritable, or lose appetite or sleep, they become dependent on cannabis as the only thing that calms them down or helps them. Through haptic feedback such as food cravings and a good night’s sleep after using marijuana, its user becomes dependent on it as they lose their ability to conduct mundane activities without it.

4. It is not good for your heart

There is potential for cannabis to harm the heart, lungs, blood vessels, and trigger cardiovascular conditions or events, such as heart attacks and strokes. The presence of abnormalities, such as tachycardia and atrial fibrillation, is possible after cannabis use since THC increases the heart’s need for oxygen, disrupting the walls of arteries, and contributing to high blood pressure.

5. Marijuana may impair your brain function.

Marijuana can make it hard for you to concentrate and remember events and things. It appears to be a short-term effect that lasts for up to 24 hours after you stop smoking. Over time, cannabis use causes brain cells to degenerate, affecting alertness, learning, and memory.

Cannabis-containing products pass through your digestive system and liver before reaching your bloodstream. Within minutes to hours, the effects may be felt. The health effects of cannabis are a subject of debate. A variety of physical and psychological effects are reported, from harm and discomfort to pain relief and relaxation. Cannabis contains active ingredients called cannabinoids. Nature doesn’t have anything like them.