Commodity Market: Gold prices remain weak

Mumbai: The price of gold and silver edged lower in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures slipped by 0.4% to Rs.46,881 per 10 gram. Silver futures fell by 0.6% to Rs.67,520 per kilogram.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold declined by Rs.80 to reach at Rs.35,200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced Rs.4400, down by Rs.10. Gold was priced Rs.36,880 per 8 gram in the beginning of June and reached the highest of Rs.36,960 on June 3.

In the international market the price of spot gold dip by 0.2% to US dollar 1774.96 per ounce. Silver price remained firm at US dollar 25.87 per ounce.