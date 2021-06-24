Emirates Airlines announces new flight suspension

Dubai: Dubai-based air carrier, Emirates Airline, has extended the suspension of passenger flights to and from Nigeria. The flight to and from the African country will remain suspended till July 6. Earlier, Emirates extended South Africa flight suspension until July 6.

‘Customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel. Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE. We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call center for rebooking. Emirates remain committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow,’ read a statement on its website.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai had eased travel rules for all inbound passengers arriving from India, South Africa and Nigeria.