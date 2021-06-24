‘Extremely high risk’: Country bans passenger flights from Indonesia

Against the backdrop of the Coronavirus outbreak in Indonesia, Hong Kong banned all passenger flights from the country as of Friday. Hong Kong suspended flights late on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after the number of imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia crossed thresholds set by the global financial hub.

Arrivals from India, Nepal, Pakistan, and the Philippines have already been banned, as Hong Kong has a flight suspension rule in place when there are five or more passengers who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival or ten or more passengers found to have it while in quarantine.

Coronavirus has so far caused over 11,800 cases and 210 deaths in the Chinese special administrative region. Over the past month, the city has seen a number of imported cases. The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Hong Kong’s ban was ‘temporary’ and that migrant workers affected by the new regulation should contact their employers and agents. Thousands of migrant workers are employed in Hong Kong from countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines.