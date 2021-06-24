Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ to be an epic love saga

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to his social media handle to announce his upcoming film, an epic love saga titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Sharing the promo of the film on Instagram, the actor wrote on Wednesday, ‘A story close to my heart, #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people.’

Talking about the same, Kartik said, ‘I have been longing to collaborate with Sajid sir for some time now, and I couldn’t have wished for a finer partnership. I’m ecstatic to be a part of Sajid Sir’s, Shareen’s, and Kishor’s vision. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love story that brings together a star-studded cast of national award winners. It’s also my first time working with Sameer Vidwans sir, who has a knack for making even the most difficult subjects amusing.’

‘To be honest, I feel a lot of pressure and responsibility because I’m the only member of this team who hasn’t won a national award,’ Kartik added, in his trademark sarcastic way.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been dubbed a ‘visionary project’ by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Speaking about his first collaboration with Kartik, he said, ‘This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings new energy to the project. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love tale to the screen.’

Satyanarayan Ki Katha is set to begin filming at the end of this year and will be released in theaters in 2022. Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures collaborated on the film.