Petrol prices nearing the century mark

Thiruvananthapuram: The public sector oil companies increased the price of petroleum fuels again. This is the first hike in fuel price this week.

Petrol prices were increased by 26 paise per litre, while diesel prices were hiked by 6 paise. Petrol is priced at Rs. 99.80 per litre and diesel is at Rs.97.86 per litre in Thiruvananthapuram. Price of petrol crossed Rs.100 mark in Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is the 28th fuel price hike in 50 days. Since then, the price of fuel has gone up by more than Rs.7 per litre across the country.

Petrol price has already crossed Rs.100 per litre in eight states, which includes Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.